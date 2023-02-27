Victoria police seek help identifying man who kicked dog, assaulted tourists

Photo: . Victoria police are asking for the public?s help identifying a man who kicked a dog and assaulted two tourists. VICPD

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man caught on camera kicking a dog and assaulting a couple of tourists.

Police said officers were called to the incident shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday.

The couple, who were visiting Victoria from another country, told officers they had left their hotel in the 700-block of Government Street when they were attacked by a stranger who kicked their dog before starting a physical altercation with them.

The couple told the man to leave them alone and they called police. He argued, but left before officers arrived.

The couple and the dog did not require medical treatment, but they were shaken, VicPD said.

The suspect is described as white, between 25 and 35, and about six-foot-two with a heavy build and brown hair thinning at the crown. He was wearing a blue and black plaid hooded sweatshirt under a dark puffy vest and blue jeans. He was last seen walking south.

The attack was caught on CCTV.

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information about the incident or who recognizes the man to call VicPD at 250-995-7654, extension 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

