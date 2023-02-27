Police investigating after swing chains cut at Vancouver park

Photo: .

Vancouver police are looking into an unusual case of vandalism.

Over the weekend, the Vancouver Police Department launched an investigation after seeing posts on social media that chains had been wholly or partially cut on swings located at the playground adjacent to Kitsilano Beach.

"It appears the chains to some swings and a chain ladder were intentionally cut," state the VPD in an email to V.I.A.

They note that this would be considered "mischief" and considered a criminal offense. At this time the police don't have much information, as the investigation is in its early stages.

V.I.A. has reached out to the City of Vancouver and the Park Board for additional comments and will update this story with more information as it becomes available.