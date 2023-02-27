Photos: Rental ad in Vancouver offers up 'the hall area' as a bedroom

Photo: .

The search for affordable rent has meant some unusual and creative ways to work more people into pre-existing homes.

In Vancouver, there have been living rooms, closet-like dens, solariums, and even a bathroom with a bed in it.

Now a "hall area" can be added to that list.

A West End tenant's Facebook Marketplace ad is offering up a "convenient shared space hall area." The photos leave it a little unclear what exactly is included in the improvised sleeping area. A living room is pictured with a mattress/couch situation, as is a hallway (along with other rooms, like the bathroom and kitchen).

"I’m looking to rent out the hall area with partitioned or without," states the ad.

Perhaps unsurprisingly the unit is near downtown Vancouver around Denman and Robson. The apartment itself looks like a typical one-bedroom unit in the West End with a kitchen and bathroom as well. The laundry is elsewhere in the building.

However the space ends up being arranged, the new roommate will have to shell out $800 to live in the "area."