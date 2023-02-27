2 dead in crash on Highway 3A in Kootenays

Photo: Colin Dacre

Two people are dead after a crash Saturday afternoon in the Kootenays.

An RCMP news release says emergency crews were called at 3:35 p.m. for a two-vehicle collision on Highway 3A near Castlegar.

An off-duty BC Highway Patrol member first came across the crash, involving a Toyota Corolla and a Ford F350, near the Shoreacres bridge.

The initial investigation has determined the driver of the Toyota Corolla lost control on slippery roads and was struck by the oncoming truck.

Both rear passengers in the Toyota, women aged 68 and 79 from Nelson, died in the crash.

The driver and front passenger of the Toyota were transported to hospital while the driver of the truck was not seriously injured, RCMP said.

The crash led to the closure of the highway for several hours. BC Highway Patrol in Nelson is leading the investigation and would like to speak to witnesses or anyone with dashboard camera video of pre-collision driving.