Massive cache of weapons uncovered after YVR seizure

Photo: CBSA photo. These weapons were among those seized by the CBSA at Vancouver International Airport

A cache of banned weapons and firearms, imported from China, was seized by CBSA officers at Vancouver International Airport.

And when a search warrant was executed at an address in Chilliwack connected to the intended recipient of the seized items, officers found a total of 1,350 prohibited weapons and 13 prohibited firearms.

The haul included: 360 stun guns; 422 prohibited knives; 171 stun batons; seven spring-loaded batons; 390 brass knuckles and 13 conducted energy weapons (Tasers – classified as prohibited firearms).

In January 2023, CBSA officers at YVR intercepted several parcels containing large quantities of prohibited weapons.

The parcels were destined for addresses in Chilliwack and were imported from China using a false declaration.

And on Jan. 25, CBSA investigators arrested a Chilliwack resident for suspected offences under the Customs Act and the Criminal Code.

During that arrest, a number of prohibited weapons and firearms were found, resulting in a subsequent search warrant being executed on a residence in Chilliwack, where the additional banned items were found.

The CBSA said it is reviewing all evidence and charges are pending.

“The CBSA is committed to preventing the smuggling of prohibited firearms and weapons into Canada. I want to thank our officers and investigators for their hard work and dedication to protecting our communities,” said Mark Zelenika, regional director general of CBSA’s Pacific region.