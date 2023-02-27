RCMP report gas theft is on the rise in Boundary region

Photo: Contributed

Grand Forks RCMP is investigating after hundreds of dollars of gasoline were stolen from a semi-truck parked on Industrial Dr. near 2nd St. Friday morning.

The incident happened Friday, February 24, 2023, after several hundred dollars of fuel appears to have been taken. The theft is believed to have occurred overnight. "The following day, officers received a second report from the same area where again it was suspected that thieves targeted a truck overnight," says RCMP Sgt. Darryl Peppler.

"While it does not seem right that one has to further secure the gas in their vehicle, there are steps that can be taken to help combat this type of theft. Gas caps with locking devices can deter would-be thieves as well as parking in well-lit areas or areas with security cameras. Dash cams are also becoming quite popular and can definitely aid in identifying a suspect," Sgt. Peppler says.

Mounties tell Castanet many people are reluctant to report this type of crime, thinking it may be relatively minor or that there won’t be much that can be done, however, "we still ask that you do report this, states Sgt. Peppler. Not only will we conduct an investigation in order to identify a suspect, but it also alerts us to an area where we can now increase our patrols and presence."