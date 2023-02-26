Environment Canada issues winter storm warning Revelstoke, and Trans-Canada Highway - Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

Photo: Contributed

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm across Revelstoke, and Trans-Canada Highway - Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

"An unstable convective band pushing through the area could bring an additional 5 to 10 cm of snow. The area of heavy snowfall will be highly localized. Heavy snow creating challenging travel conditions," Environment Canada said in an email.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

"Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve," Environment Canada added.