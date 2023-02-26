Four sent to hospital after house fire

Photo: CTV News Vancouver

According to CTV News Vancouver, Four people were sent to the hospital Sunday afternoon after a home went up in flames in Abbotsford.

The fire was reportedly started just before 2 p.m. and six ambulances were dispatched to respond, a spokesperson for BC EHS told CTV News.

The fire occurred at a home along Tessaro Crescent near Old Yale Road.

The Abbotsford Police Department was also called to assist with traffic.

The fire is believed to be not suspicious in nature.

The injuries of the people involved are unknown at this time.

-CTV News Vancouver