Dashcam captures electrical explosion in downtown Vancouver

Friday night's frightening explosion near the Marine Building in downtown Vancouver was caught on a dashcam.

Shared on the social media service Xiaohongshu by a user going by JZ, the footage shows the moment on Feb. 24 the electrical explosion burst through the sidewalk near Burrard and Hastings streets.

In the video the explosion is so bright it warps the colour of footage, rendering everything in neon pinks, reds and blues.

Just before the explosion occurs, people can be seen walking down the sidewalk toward where it's about to happen. Just before they reach the site the explosion bursts forth, and for a moment they appear to be caught in it.

A couple frames later they can be seen running back the way they came as fire climbs the outside of the building. A tree catches fire about 20 feet above the ground.

An explosion near the Marine Building sends people scrambling. JZ/Xiaohongshu

BC Hydro is investigating the cause of the explosion now.

Two people received non-life-threatening injuries in the explosion, according to the Vancouver Fire Rescue Service.

- with files from the Canadian Press, Lindsay William-Ross and Vikki Hui