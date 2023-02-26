Significant snow fell across B.C. overnight, more expected in Interior

Photo: DriveBC The Coquihalla Summit Sunday morning.

Snow fell across British Columbia overnight, and more is expected at higher elevations.

While Kelowna saw a relatively light dusting fall on the city, elsewhere in the Interior, Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island saw significant accumulation.

According to Environment Canada, Vernon saw 16 cm of snow over the past 24 hours, while the Salmon Arm airport recorded 10 cm.

A hefty 31 cm fell in Revelstoke, and Malakwa was one of the hardest hit areas in the province, where 48 cm of snow was recorded.

Environment Canada reported that only the Squamish region saw more snow, with up to 49 cm recorded.

The Metro Vancouver area got its fair share of accumulation as well, with 11 cm falling at the Vancouver International Airport and 31 cm falling in Coquitlam.

And parts of Vancouver Island were also hit hard, with Ucluelet seeing 32 cm of snow and Port Alberni recording 11 cm. Just four cm fell over Victoria.

While the sun is shining over downtown Kelowna Sunday morning, melting most of the snow received overnight, a winter storm warning remains in effect for local mountain highways.

Further accumulations of up to 25 cm are expected on the Coquihalla through to Sunday evening. To the east, up to 40 cm of snow is forecast on Highway 3, between the Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass.

And on the Trans-Canada Highway through Rogers Pass, another 40 cm is also expected to fall through to late Sunday. This section of the highway is closed through to 6 p.m. Sunday as highway crews work on avalanche mitigation along the mountain corridor.

And Environment Canada warns that the “long-duration snowfall event” will continue in a number of Interior communities, including Clearwater, Barriere, Blue River, Kinbasket, Revelstoke, Malakwa, Arrow-Slocan Lakes and the Shuswap area.

“A frontal system will continue to give heavy snow to the B.C. interior,” Environment Canada says. “As the front moves southward, the snow will taper off to a few flurries late Sunday.”