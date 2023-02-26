Majority of flights to proceed at YVR airport after snow storm

Photo: YVR The majority of flights in and out of Vancouver International Airport are expected to go ahead Sunday.

A majority of flights from Vancouver International Airport (YVR) will continue as scheduled after last night's snowfall.

Around 88 per cent of flights will take off as originally scheduled for today at YVR, according to YVR in a Twitter post.

The storm cancelled a total of 201 flights out of 1088 between Saturday and Sunday.

YVR's snow response team has been working since 7:45 a.m. and the airport's "de-icing facility is fully operational," reads a YVR statement.

"The impact of the overnight snow means the potential remains for delays and additional schedule adjustments. As such, passengers are strongly advised to please check the latest flight information with their airline or on yvr.ca before coming to the airport."

"Heavy equipment" was spotted clearing snow and slush at the airport on Sunday morning.

According to a Twitter user, the airport was "cleared of all snow by 9:30 a.m."

YVR airport is reminding passengers to leave extra time when travelling to the airport and to consider taking the Canada Line Skytrain instead of driving.

At Kelowna International Airport, there was only one WestJet flight from Vancouver cancelled Sunday morning. A handful of other flights were delayed, including ones connecting to Toronto, Calgary, Vancouver and Cancun.