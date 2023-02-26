209184
Highway 1 reopens after being closed most of Sunday for avalanche control work between Revelstoke and Golden

UPDATE: 4:45 p.m.

Crews have completed avalanche control work sooner than expected.

Highway 1 has reopened between Revelstoke and Golden.

The Trans-Canada Highway will be closed for most of Sunday between Revelstoke and Golden.

Crews are undertaking another round of avalanche control work in the Rogers Pass area after heavy snowfall across the BC Interior.

DriveBC says the closure went into effect at 8 a.m. Sunday. It’s not expected to be lifted until 7 p.m.

No detour route is available.

