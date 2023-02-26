Highway 1 reopens after being closed most of Sunday for avalanche control work between Revelstoke and Golden

Photo: DriveBC Highway 1 will be closed most of Sunday between Revelstoke and Golden.

UPDATE: 4:45 p.m.

Crews have completed avalanche control work sooner than expected.

Highway 1 has reopened between Revelstoke and Golden.

? CLEAR - #BCHwy1 avalanche control work between #Revelstoke and #GoldenBC is complete and the highway is now OPEN. — DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 27, 2023

The Trans-Canada Highway will be closed for most of Sunday between Revelstoke and Golden.

Crews are undertaking another round of avalanche control work in the Rogers Pass area after heavy snowfall across the BC Interior.

DriveBC says the closure went into effect at 8 a.m. Sunday. It’s not expected to be lifted until 7 p.m.

No detour route is available.