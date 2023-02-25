B.C. Premier David Eby announces new $164 'affordability credit'

UPDATE: 1:55 p.m.

Premier David Eby announced a new one-time “affordability credit” for British Columbians Saturday, as he marked his first 100 days as premier.

Similar to January's BC Affordability Credit, an April payment will provide up to $164 per adult and $41 per child.

"Too many people are struggling with rising prices right now driven by global inflation. By providing this targeted affordability credit, lower- and middle-income British Columbians will have a bit more money to help them make it to the end of the month," said Eby.

"From car insurance to hydro rates to child care costs, we'll take every opportunity available to us to reduce the costs of daily life for British Columbians."

The credit is paid with the the Climate Action Tax Credit through the Canada Revenue Agency. British Columbians will start receiving the payment as soon as April 5.

"When times are tough, government should be in people's corner and defending people from the impacts of global uncertainty now, while helping create a strong future where everyone can build a good life," said Katrine Conroy, Minister of Finance.

"That's exactly why we're putting this year's surplus to work for people now and, next week, Budget 2023 will lay out our three-year plan for the future."

ORIGINAL: 12:55 p.m.

B.C. Premier David Eby marked his first 100 days as premier Saturday afternoon.