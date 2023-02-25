Popular food delivery service halts operations in Metro Vancouver ahead of snowstorm

Photo: DoorDash

Vancouver locals hoping to order food delivery this weekend may be out of luck.

Environment Canada calls for up to 35 cm of snowfall in parts of Metro Vancouver over the weekend, meaning that both travellers and delivery drivers should prepare for challenging travel conditions.

Ahead of the winter storm, popular food delivery service DoorDash announced it has activated its "Severe Weather Protocol" and will be temporarily suspending operations in Metro Vancouver.

"The precautionary measure comes as a significant winter storm is forecast to bring dangerous weather conditions, including heavy snowfall, ice and below freezing temperatures," reads a news release.

DoorDash will halt operations starting Saturday evening to Sunday morning.

Uber and SkipTheDishes have not said if they will also suspend operations over the weekend.

DoorDash will temporarily suspend operations in the following areas: