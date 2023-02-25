Significant snow is forecast across B.C. Saturday night

Photo: DriveBC The Coquihalla Summit is clear as of Saturday morning.

Up to 35 cm of snow is forecast to fall on the Coquihalla Highway from Saturday night through to Sunday, as a significant storm moves across B.C.

Environment Canada is warning British Columbians from Vancouver Island to Prince George of a serious snowstorm that's on its way.

On the Coquihalla, from Hope to Merritt, heavy snow is expected to begin falling Saturday afternoon, through the evening and into Sunday.

“Rapidly accumulating snow may result in challenging travel conditions with low visibility,” Environment Canada says in its winter storm warning. “Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.”

About five cm of snow is forecast on the Okanagan Connector Saturday, followed by an additional five overnight.

While light snow is falling over Kelowna Saturday morning, the Central and South Okanagan are not included in one of many snowfall warnings issued across the province. Kelowna is expected to receive upwards of four cm through Saturday night.

But the North Okanagan, Shuswap and Thompson regions are under a snowfall warning, with up to 25 cm expected.

To the east, up to 40 cm of snow is forecast on Highway 3 between the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass and on Highway 1 through Rogers Pass.

Meteorologists are even forecasting up to 35 cm of snowfall over parts of the Metro Vancouver area.

“A significant weather system will push across the South Coast this weekend bringing widespread snow to the region,” Environment Canada says.

“Periods of light snow will start this afternoon and intensify to heavy snow this evening. Heavy snow is expected to ease early Sunday morning for most regions.”