Police, emergency crews respond to explosion, fire near Marine Building in Vancouver

Explosion, fire downtown

The Canadian Press - | Story: 413234

Police and firefighters responded to an explosion and fire Friday night near the Marine Building in Vancouver.

Fire Chief Karen Fry said on Twitter that crews were on the scene at an underground electrical vault fire, there were some reported injuries, and they were trying to protect buildings.

Vancouver police said some buildings were evacuated and traffic in the area was affected.

Police said they do not believe the explosion and fire near Burrard Street and West Cordova were caused by a criminal act.

TransLink said Waterfront Station was closed at the request of police for a time but was later reopened and normal service was resumed.

