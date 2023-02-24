Metro Vancouver flasher gets 30 days in jail plus time served

Photo: Images courtesy VPD. Vancouver police released two images of a man they suspected of multiple flashing incidents reported at Langara College.

A man charged in connection to a series of indecent exposures across the Lower Mainland has been sentenced to 30 days in jail in addition to time already served.

Christopher Kumar Ram, 36, had seven charges of committing an indecent act in a public place.

He pleaded guilty to four of those charges as well as two charges of breaching court orders relating to release conditions, court documents said.

Ram has pleaded guilty to:



exposing himself in a UBC women’s washroom on April 21, 2022;



masturbating in front of others in Vancouver’s Foster Park on April 17, 2022;



committing an indecent act at Langara College on March 27, 2022; and



masturbating on a SkyTrain in Surrey on Oct. 19, 2021.



Ram also pleaded guilty to breaching an undertaking and breaching a court order. In the first instance, he attended a community centre; in the second, he cut off an electronic monitoring bracelet while at an addiction recovery centre.

Crown prosecutor Joseph Zondervan sought a sentence of 12 to 15 months; defence lawyer Adrian Picard asked for one day, with Ram’s record, to reflect 11 months of credit for time already served.

“Mr. Ram has shown significant acceptance of responsibility by pleading guilty to six of the offences,” Picard said. “Mr. Ram is very remorseful for these offences.”

Picard said drug use contributed to the offences.

Zondervan characterized the Langara and UBC offences as predatory.

Ram has a previous record of a Quebec drug conviction for which he served nine years and a B.C. assault with a weapon conviction for which he served 171 days.

Provincial court Judge Laura Bakan noted Ram’s mental health issues, including drug addiction where he used crystal methamphetamine. She gave Ram a 12-month sentence — which, with time served credited at 11 months, means a further 30 days in custody.

He must also serve 18 months of probation and take counselling as directed by his probation officer.

He must not go to colleges, universities or schools without court permission, court heard. Ram also can't go to public parks, gyms or pools without written permission from his probation officer.

The rest of the charges were stayed.