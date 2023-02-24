Explosion reported near Marine Building in Downtown Vancouver

Photo: .

Authorities are responding to a reported explosion in Downtown Vancouver Friday evening near the Marine Building at Burrard and Hastings.

"This explosion was very loud," tweeted @andeewho. Reports indicate the explosion happened shortly after 6 p.m.

Thick black smoke could be seen in photos shared of the scene.

Some called it a "huge" explosion, with suggestions it may be tied to sewers or gas lines in the area.

"Live fire and emergency situation at historic Marine Building in Downtown Vancouver," tweeted Vancouver City Councillior Sarah Kirby-Yung. "Please stay clear of the area and let Vancouver Fire & Rescue with support from the Vancouver Police Department do their work."

Road closures are in effect in the area. Waterfront Station is closed, and the SeaBus is being replaced with a bus bridge. TransLink also notes some bus route detours in effect in the area of the incident.

V.I.A. has reached to the VPD and VFRS for more information.