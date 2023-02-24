Man charged with assault of media member, say Mounties in Surrey, B.C.

Photo: The Canadian Press The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C.

Charges have been laid against a man accused of assaulting a member of the media during protests of COVID-19 restrictions at the Pacific Highway Border Crossing in Surrey, B.C.

Police say in a news release that a group of “aggressive protesters” surrounded media members last February during the event and a camera operator was allegedly assaulted while filming the crowd.

Anger over vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 measures set off protests across the country, including on the streets around Parliament Hill in Ottawa, at the Coutts border crossing in Alberta and at the Surrey border into the United States.

Surrey RCMP said they identified one suspect after its serious crime unit conducted an extensive investigation.

A 56-year-old man from Coquitlam, B.C., has been charged with one count of assault.

The man has been released under certain conditions and will be back in court next month.