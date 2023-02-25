209390
CTV's rural romance series is looking for single farmers looking for love

Romance series wants you

If you're a farmer and you're single, CTV's rural dating show Farming for Love wants to hear from you.

Okanagan film commissioner Jon Summerland is currently recruiting farmers in the region who are single and ready to find love.

"They were here last year and it was a fantastic experience and did a fabulous job showcasing the area," Summerland says.


The show is looking for single farmers in British Columbia and Ontario who will be hand picked from across the country to live and work on the farm in hopes of finding a life partner.

Farming for Love is the Canadian adaptation of the hugely successful format The Farmer Wants a Wife, which is in its 13th season in Australia, and has led to 197 marriages and 465 children around the world.

"If there’s someone who you’d like to nominate to take part, you can nominate them here," says Summerland.

