Environment Canada issues weather alerts for most of British Columbia

Photo: Contributed

Most of British Columbia is under some form of a weather alert Friday.

Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning for the Trans Canada Highway through Rogers Pass, as well as the surrounding areas. The warning indicates a long-duration snowfall event is expected for Clearwater, Barriere, Blue River, Kinbasket, Revelstoke, and Malakwa for Saturday morning to late Sunday.

Heavy snow is expected to create challenging driving conditions with as much as 25 to 35 cm of snow expected to fall.

"A frontal system over the Gulf of Alaska will bring snow at times heavy to the B.C. Interior. Snow will begin over the Columbia regions early Saturday morning and intensify in the afternoon, before tapering off to periods of light snow Sunday afternoon," Environment Canada says.

"Widespread snowfall accumulations for this storm are expected to be 25 cm, with the possibility of up to 35 cm over localized areas. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."

A previously issued weather statement remains in place off the North Okanagan, including Vernon, Eastern sections of Kamloops and the Shuswap, with heavy snow expected this weekend. As much as 10 to 20 cm of snow is expected with local accumulations up to 30 cm.

Kelowna and the Southern Okanagan are currently not under any kind of weather alert.

The weather alerts span all the way from West Vancouver Island all the way through to the Alberta border.