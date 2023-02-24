Province launches investigation into Prince George RCMP sexual abuse allegations

Photo: Citizen staff file photo. Disgraced judge David Ramsay at the Prince George courthouse in 2004.

B.C. public safety minister Mike Farnworth says an investigation will be launched into an apparent failure to properly investigate allegations made roughly two decades ago that RCMP officers in Prince George were sexually abusing Indigenous girls.

Farnworth announced the step Thursday evening, a day after B.C. First Nations leaders called for release of a report from the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission for the RCMP and for a further investigation into the matter.

In turn, their demands were issued in response to a series of columns by Vancouver Sun columnist Ian Mulgrew after he was leaked a copy of the report.

The CRCC, which investigates complaints about RCMP procedure, has declined to make the report public, citing privacy concerns.

In the columns, Mulgrew says the allegations date back to the time of disgraced Prince George judge David Ramsay, sentenced in 2004 to seven years in prison for sexually assaulting young Indigenous girls.

Ramsay's accusers and more than a dozen other young First Nations women also accused nine Mounties and a lawyer of committing similar acts, according to Mulgrew.

In an email to the Citizen, Farnworth said he "can confirm that the province will be launching a full independent out-of-jurisdiction investigation into the troubling complaints highlighted in the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission Report on the RCMP in Prince George."

"The RCMP has confirmed they will fully cooperate with the investigation, including providing all their records to the external agency – which will be announced in the coming weeks," Farnworth continued.

"Our government is absolutely committed to ending systemic violence against Indigenous women, girls, 2SLGBTQ+ people, and vulnerable persons, particularly in the cases which involve the police and there still remains work to be done.

"In addition to this investigation, my ministry is working through the recommendations made by the Special Committee on Reforming the Police Act. We are working collaboratively with First Nations and local governments to inform the new policing and oversight legislation.

"I am limited from further comment on the investigation into the RCMP in Prince George as this matter is now the subject of an independent investigation."

In an letter sent to Farnworth and made public Wednesday, the First Nations Leadership Council and B.C. First Nations Justice Council called for a release of the CCRC's report, for an independent Indigenous and civilian-led investigation, a criminal investigation and for "profound police reform to put an end too negligence and violence towards our people."

"The discredited RCMP organization must be completely transformed so that it stops perpetuating harm against Indigenous peoples, especially women, girls and gender-diverse people. First Nations’ jurisdiction over matters of justice, policing and community safety must be affirmed," they also said.

The letter was also sent to B.C. Premier David Eby, federal public safety minister Marco Mendicino and federal justice minister David Lametti.