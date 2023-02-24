Frigid conditions should lift in B.C., but incoming system to bring heavy snow

Photo: The Canadian Press

Extreme cold, Arctic outflow or snowfall warnings cover most of northern and central British Columbia as an icy and powerful storm sweeps over the province.

Environment Canada says the accompanying wind chill has made conditions in those areas and along the length of the Rockies feel as cold as -40 or -45 C.

The weather office says the deep freeze will ease through the day but will be replaced by heavy snow, beginning late Friday in the northwest and dumping 10 to 30 centimetres as the storm drives south.

It is forecast to reach the Okanagan, Vancouver Island and inner south coast by Saturday, where 10 to 30 centimetres could blanket parts of those areas before the system moves on by Monday.

Environment Canada reports a handful of record low temperatures for the day were set Thursday in the southern Interior, and central and south coasts.

Clinton, northwest of Kamloops, slipped to -25 C to break a 30-year-old mark by one degree, while Bella Bella, Powell River, Sechelt and Squamish also set daily records.