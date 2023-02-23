RCMP: wanted man could be in Dawson Creek, or Alberta

Photo: RCMP Handout. Matthew Edmund Duffy is wanted by RCMP and may be in Mile Zero, or Alberta.

A man wanted by Fort St. John may be on the lam in Dawson Creek, or Alberta.

Matthew Edmund Duffy is known to frequent Fort St John, Dawson Creek, Prince George, BC, as well as Grande Prairie, White Court, Parkland, Fox Creek and Stony Plain, Alberta. He currently of no fixed address.

Duffy is described as



Caucasian male,



5 foot 10 inches tall (178 cm),



212 lbs (96 kg),



Brown hair,



Green eyes,



Tattoo: image of a rose on his right hand,



Tattoo: brass knuckles respect on his left hand.





The Fort St John RCMP say they continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information in this matter to contact RCMP at 250-787-8100. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.

[email protected]