Extreme cold delays opening of some Interior ski hills Thursday

Photo: Liz Say/Big White Ski Resort Cold conditions at Big White Thursday.

Temperatures have plummeted across B.C.'s Interior Thursday, causing some ski resorts to delay their opening, while one remains closed.

While temperatures are hovering around -8 C in the Okanagan Valley bottom, the mercury has dipped far lower at higher elevations. Big White is currently reporting a temperature of -16 C and webcams show sunny skies.

But while the cold temperatures caused the resort to close its Bullet Chair for night skiing Wednesday, all chairs are spinning Thursday.

And while temperatures hover around -17 C at SilverStar Mountain Resort, all lifts are running there as well.

Revelstoke, Apex and Mount Baldy are also all fully open Thursday, despite frigid temperatures, while Sun Peaks has their Morrisey Express Chair closed due to an “electrical supply issue.”

But the same cannot be said for resorts further east. Whitewater Ski Resort, near Nelson, opted not to open at all Thursday, with temperatures around -27 C.

“Temperatures are expected to drop another 2-4 degrees from yesterday's lows with an anticipated windchill of -35 C and gusts are expected to remain in the 40-55 km/h range throughout this morning, so in the interest of guest and staff safety as well as emergency preparedness, we will not be opening the resort,” Whitewater posted on their website.

But the nearby Red Mountain Resort, outside of Rossland, is open Thursday, despite reporting temperatures of -26 C in the alpine.

Kicking Horse is also open, despite reporting an upper mountain temperature of -26 C, but the Stairway to Heaven chair will remain closed “due to extreme cold temperatures.”

Meanwhile, Fernie Alpine Resort and Kimberley Alpine Resort delayed opening a number of their higher elevation chairs due to the cold temperatures.