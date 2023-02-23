Driver in fatal Vancouver hit-and-run charged following 'complex' investigation

Photo: Brendan Kergin

The suspected driver in a hit-and-run that killed a 24-year-old man in Kitsilano last June has been charged.

The victim and a friend were crossing West 4th Avenue at Arbutus Street around 11:30 p.m. on Jun. 19, 2022, when he was struck and killed.

The driver, 26-year-old Alexandre Romero-Arata, failed to stop or offer assistance, allege authorities.

Following a complex investigation by the Vancouver Police Department, Romero-Arata has been charged with criminal negligence causing death, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, and public mischief.

He also has faced a slew of other driving-related charges and court appearances over the past several months.

Const. Tania Visintin says that the VPD spends months gathering evidence.

Romero-Arata remains in custody until his next court appearance.