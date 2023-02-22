BC Ferries representatives address qathet region travel concerns

Photo: Shane Carlson photo. ROUTES DISCUSSED: Northern Sunshine Coast Ferry Advisory Committee members met with BC Ferries representatives to receive updates on what is happening with the ferry system, and to express frustrations over operational issues such as the pilot project direct route between Texada Island and Comox on the Salish-class vessels plying the route between Westview and Vancouver Island.

Northern Sunshine Coast Ferry Advisory Committee held its biannual meeting on February 21 to discuss issues pertaining to ferry travel in the qathet region, with several concerns addressed.

BC Ferries representatives were in attendance to provide updates and route-specific activities, plans and projects, and to provide answers and updates on route-specific questions and concerns.

Concerns were expressed over the Texada Island ferry run. One was parking at Blubber Bay and the difficulties caused while taking students to the ferry when the road down to the terminal is full of ferry traffic.

A Texada Island representative said the school bus is running against the traffic to get students to the ferry in the morning. Because there are only two lanes for traffic, with ferry lineups, the bus has to travel in the wrong lane. The representative said it is against the law to run across the double solid line.

The Texada resident said BC Ferries needs to start thinking about the matter because from the ferries’ mission statement, the first item is safety. He said it’s unfortunate that bus drivers are breaking the law each time they go against the traffic.

Meeting attendees were advised by BC Ferries staff that this is an issue at other terminals, also, but the company has to work with the provincial ministry of transportation and infrastructure, because once access goes beyond the ferry terminal property, it is the responsibility of the ministry. Meeting members were also advised that it is a problem and an ongoing issue, and BC Ferries does not want school buses driving toward ongoing traffic.

Cindy Elliott, who is one of two City of Powell River directors on the qathet Regional District Board, asked if BC Ferries representatives could make an action item so the company can pick up what is stated at the meetings and do what it can to facilitate what’s best for the northern Sunshine Coast communities.

A BC Ferries representative said the problem is outside of BC Ferries’ property but will work with the ministry of transportation on traffic management.

Ferry advisory committee chair Kim Barton-Bridges then brought up the matter of loading on the upper deck of the Salish-class vessels serving the Westview to Little River route. She said loading appears to be dependent on who is at the ferry terminal booth. She wondered what the standard is and the policy.

BC Ferries community relations manager Tamara Olson said there is no specific policy, and that BC Ferries gets all sorts of requests for access to the upper deck. She added that there are some inconsistencies between the two terminals, so the intention is to make a plan to have the same standard at both terminals.

Direction will be given to ticket agents on how to handle upper deck requests.

Triangle route

Also of concern to Texada Island residents was the so-called triangle route, where a trial had been conducted with the Salish-class ferries serving the Westview to Little River route stopping at Texada.

The ferry advisory committee has asked, through a freedom of information request, the details pertaining to the $250,000 that BC Ferries has associated with the direct link running to Texada.

A summary attached to the meeting agenda stated that BC Ferries had concluded its review of the Texada to Comox pilot. The solution desired by the community is not affordable, given the pressures on the ferry system, the summary stated.

A survey of islanders showed 95 per cent were in favour of Wednesday and Saturday sailings.

Committee members were also provided an update on ferry crewing. Concerns were expressed over ferry cancellations due to not enough crew being available. Barton-Bridges asked how BC Ferries is dealing with the matter, and what is being done to recruit more ferry crew.

The committee was told changes were being made to how crew members are designated. BC Ferries is also engaged in a large hiring process, according to representatives.

Olson said that BC Ferries does not want to cancel sailings and is looking at ways to help assure adequate staffing is available.