Surrey senior pleads guilty to telecommunicating to lure a child

Senior guilty of luring

A B.C. senior has been sentenced for child exploitation.

On Jan. 20, 72-year-old Sant Mangat of Surrey, pleaded guilty and was handed a 15-month conditional sentence for telecommunicating to lure a child under 16.

Mangat was also sentenced to 12 months probation and must abide by multiple conditions, including access to the internet and children.

Mangat was arrested by the BC Integrated Child Exploitation Unit on Dec. 15, 2021, following an online investigation that began in March 2020.

“This conviction is a direct result of the work of our specialized ICE investigators, who identified a possible online predator communicating with someone whom they believed to be a youth online,” says RCMP Const. Katherine Bizier.

“Our investigators work on a daily basis to identify, pursue, and disrupt offenders of these crimes targeting children.”

Parents are encouraged to stay aware of their children’s online activities and to talk to them about online safety.

The Canadian Centre for Child Protection can help provide caregivers with resources. For more information and resources, click here.

