Trail RCMP catch a group of youths in Trail shooting homeless with BBs

A group of youth in Trail got an education about life on the streets after they were caught red-handed shooting homeless people with BB guns.

The incident happened on February 19, 2023, at 11:40 p.m. after Trail and Greater District RCMP officers responded to a report of eight youths who allegedly shot pedestrians with toy guns and gelatin BBs while travelling in two vehicles in downtown Trail.

Officers found the BBs that allegedly hit multiple people, and the youth appeared to be targeting the vulnerable street population in and around the La Nina Shelter in the 1500 block of Bay Avenue.

Mounties found two vehicles containing six youths and two 18-year-old adults from Trail, Warfield, Rossland, and Grindrod connected to the shootings. The suspects were detained and given a roadside detention and a lecture from officers and one of the victims.

"A 36-year-old Trail man, took the time to speak to the youth about how their actions made him and his wife feel, and the serious challenges they face on the street. The youth apologized for their actions and showed sincere remorse for their behaviour," says RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

Both drivers were issued violation tickets for Driving Contrary to Licence Restriction, contrary to Section 25(15) of the BC Motor Vehicle Act. Officers also contacted the parents of the youth who attended the scene and took custody of their children.

Both BB guns were seized for destruction.

This is not the first time Trail RCMP has received complaints from shelter staff and vulnerable people about attacks from people in the community.

"Trail RCMP asks for it to stop, and warns that criminal charges are possible for those committing these kinds of acts toward anyone. The youth and young adults could be charged with assault. However, the victim chose compassion and to treat this as a teaching opportunity. Trail RCMP hopes they have learned their lesson, as this could have gone much worse for these youth," states Sgt. Wicentowich.

Trail RCMP has responded to a number of incidents at Trail homeless camps, including drug overdoses, disturbances, consensual fights, and suspected drug overdoses in downtown Trail.

"Trail RCMP continues to work with their community partners and government to find solutions to help this vulnerable group out of a lifestyle that they often find themselves trapped in due to individual circumstances.

"Trail RCMP strongly recommends that, as a community, we all continue to advocate for support and treatment for those who need it. Programs are needed to help people find housing, regularly connect to medical and mental health services, and establish drug use oversight and opioid replacements in a post-de-criminalization world.

"These supports are critical in reducing issues that are a factor in the cause of crime. The condition of downtown will likely persist due to a continued housing shortage, as per the information provided by BC Housing," Sgt. Wicentowich says.