Loaded crossbow used in robbery after purchase reported to police

Photo: Glacier Media

Nanaimo RCMP have arrested a man for allegedly brandishing a loaded crossbow during a robbery — days after the purchase of the crossbow was reported to police by concerned staff at a Nanaimo retail store.

“This is another example of the community working with the police to ensure the public’s safety after witnessing what they believed to be a suspicious purchase of a dangerous weapon,” said Ret. Const. Gary O’Brien.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Milton and Nicol street at about 7 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers responded to a report that a man had threatened and robbed a person with a pistol and a hunting crossbow. RCMP retrieved the loaded crossbow and several knives when they found the suspect hiding in bushes nearby. The firearm, however, was not located.

Dustin Pacheco of Nanaimo appeared at a bail hearing on Saturday and was ordered remanded into police custody. His next court appearance is set for Wednesday.