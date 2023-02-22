Woman and 14-year-old girl found dead in Richmond home: RCMP

Photo: CTV News

Police in Metro Vancouver say homicide investigators have been deployed after the bodies of a 43-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl were found inside a home Tuesday.

RCMP in Richmond say officers responded to a report of a deceased woman inside the home on the city's west side, where they also found the girl's body.

The Mounties say in a statement the two victims were related, and investigators believe the deaths were an "isolated incident with no outstanding suspects."

Police are not identifying the victims at this time, while their family is being notified.

Sgt. Timothy Pierotti with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says the effects of the tragedy are being felt by the entire community.

Anyone with information about the deaths is asked to call the homicide team.