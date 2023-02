Photo: DriveBC

Highway 3 will close this morning for avalanche control work at Kootenay Pass.

DriveBC advises the highway will be closed in both directions from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The closure will take place between the west and east avalanche gates at the pass, affecting an 18-kilometre stretch.

An alternate route from Nelson to Creston is available via Highway 3A and the Kootenay Lake Ferry, estimated travel time 2.5 hours.