Hwy. 3 near Christina Lake reopens to single lane alternating traffic after crash

Photo: DriveBC Highway 3 near Christina Lake is closed in both directions after a multi-vehicle incident, according to DriveBC.

UPDATE: 7:33 p.m.

Highway 3 has been reopened to single-lane alternating traffic after an earlier crash, according to DriveBC.

ORIGINAL: 5:34 p.m.

Highway 3 near Christina Lake has been closed in both directions after a multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday evening, according to DriveBC.

DriveBC said the incident happened between 68 Avenue and East Lake Drive.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.