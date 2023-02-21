208063
Hwy. 3 near Christina Lake reopens to single lane alternating traffic after crash

UPDATE: 7:33 p.m.

Highway 3 has been reopened to single-lane alternating traffic after an earlier crash, according to DriveBC.

ORIGINAL: 5:34 p.m.

Highway 3 near Christina Lake has been closed in both directions after a multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday evening, according to DriveBC.

DriveBC said the incident happened between 68 Avenue and East Lake Drive.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

