Photos: Vancouver hit by surprise heavy hail storm

Photo: . Hail only lasted for a short moment before moving on.

Vancouverites got a surprise from the sky today.

While the sun still shone on much of the region, parts of the city were hit by a hail storm.

The tiny ice pellets only fell for a short period of time, but it came fast and furious. Vancouver doesn't get a lot of hail, typically, and Tuesday's storm appeared to hit with larger hail stones than normally seen.

While precipitation of other sorts have been predicted for Vancouver, hail was not been mentioned in forecasts until earlier today. Snow flurries are expected as soon as Wednesday morning.

Vancouver Is Awesome has reached out to Environment Canada for more information.