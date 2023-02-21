'Very weird': Motionless bird floating in air captured on video in B.C.

Photo: .

A mystery is unfolding in Surrey after a man captured video of a bird floating in the air, motionless.

The footage shows a dark coloured bird in the sky with nothing attached to it. It happened around 1 p.m. on Feb. 18 near L.A. Matheson Secondary School.

“That’s a dead bird and it is just floating in the air, no strings, no nothing,” the man says.

During the video, the man moves around to show there's nothing attached to the bird, nor is it perched on anything. He zooms in on the very lifelike bird, which seems to sway slightly with the wind but does not flinch or move.

"There was absolutely nothing we could see with the human eye that was holding it or attached to it,” says the man, who asked to remain anonymous. "Very weird and eerie.”

He decided to walk underneath the bird to see if anything was attached. He even checked the power lines and nearby houses but couldn't see anything.

“Literally, [it] looked like a dead bird just floating,” he says.

Another person captured the mysterious bird too, and posted it to social media. They were also confused by what they saw.

“It should be moving,” says a person in the video.

Glacier Media reached out to Environment and Climate Change Canada’s Canadian Wildlife Service about the bird and is awaiting a response.

Meanwhile, City of Surrey spokesperson says the bylaw department has not received any reports of the bird.

Birds mysteriously fell from the sky

A B.C. resident watched dozens of birds fall from the sky in Tsawwassen back in 2018.

Environment Canada said the 42 starlings were being chased before they died.

"The informant reported watching a huge grey cloud of birds swooping toward the ground and then pulling back up but the tail end of the flock didn’t pull up in time and about 200 birds collided with the ground," said Marilyne Lavoie with Environment and Climate Change Canada.

"It was a flock of European starlings and the majority recovered; however, 42 birds died on impact."

She added a much larger bird had been chasing the flock, which likely added to their erratic behaviour.

If you saw the floating bird in Surrey, you can send video or photographs to [email protected].