Mail service suspended in Prince George

Photo: . Canada Post has suspended mail delivery in Prince George, due to unsafe weather conditions.

Canada Post suspended mail delivery in Prince George on Tuesday, “due to the recent snow accumulation and current street access.”

In a statement issued a noon on Tuesday, Canada Post said mail delivery will resume once conditions improve and it is safe to do so.

“The safety of our employees is our number one priority,” the statement said. “We encourage customers to clear the ice from their walkways, stairs, and driveways, to ensure safe access to the front door for both?their visitors, as well as their mail carriers, when service resumes.”

Anyone with questions about the suspension of service can contact Canada Post's Customer Service team online at canadapost.ca/support or by telephone at 1-866-607-6301.