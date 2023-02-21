Burnaby RCMP seek suspect after youth allegedly stabbed by stranger

Photo: . (iStock)

Police are working to identify a suspect in a stabbing in Burnaby’s Metrotown neighbourhood Monday.

At 5:40 p.m., officers responded to a “weapons call” in the area, according to Burnaby RCMP.

A male youth had run into the Walmart on Central Boulevard and told staff he had been stabbed by an unknown male, police said.

The victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to Burnaby RCMP.

Six officers attended the nearby McDonald’s where a possible suspect was detained, but he was released with no charges.

“It was the wrong guy,” Burnaby RCMP Cpl. Mike Kalanj told the NOW.

Police are now gathering security video from the area in an attempt to identify the alleged stabber, he said.

#Metrotown Wild West saloon scene. I sat in McDonalds. Six police officers and security stormed in shouting at three youths at a table: Get down! Get on the floor! As they lied there and were handcuffed, an officer told one 'You are under arrest for a concealed weapon.'— Metrotowner (@metrotowner) February 21, 2023





Follow Cornelia Naylor on Twitter @CorNaylor



Email [email protected]