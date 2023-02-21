Environment Canada issues storm and snowfall warnings for mountain passes

Photo: DriveBC Coquihalla Summit - N Hwy 5, about 7 km north of Zopkios Brake Check, looking north.

Environment Canada has issued storm and winter warnings for high mountain passes in the Thompson-Okanagan, including:

the Coquihalla Highway - Hope to Merritt;

Highway 3 - Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass

the Trans-Canada Highway - Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

A winter storm warning has been issued for the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt, travellers should expect hazardous winter conditions until late Tuesday morning with as much as 5 to 10 cm of snow falling.



"A Pacific frontal system is giving snow to the B.C. Interior. 15 cm of Snow has fallen near the summit of Coquihalla Highway. Snow will continue this morning with an additional snowfall accumulation of 5 to 10 cm expected. The snow will taper off to a few flurries this afternoon," according to Environment Canada.

Travel through the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass on Highway 3 is also discouraged Tuesday morning with as much as 15 to 25 cm of snow expected to fall.

"Rapidly accumulating snow and local blowing snow is making for difficult travel conditions," states Environment Canada.

Travel on Highway One - Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass is also not advised Tuesday morning with total snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 cm expected.

"Heavy snow this morning will adversely impact travel conditions across high-elevation travel routes. Follow local route forecasts for greater detail. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations," says Environment Canada.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.