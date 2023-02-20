Photos: Coquitlam crash, motorcycle fire sends one to hospital

Photo: . An apparent Coquitlam motorcycle fire near Blue Mountain Street and Lougheed Highway sent its operator to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries on Feb. 20, 2023.

A serious Family Day collision in Coquitlam involving a motorcycle sent one person to hospital.

Witnesses told the Tri-City News the motorcycle caught fire following the Maillardville neighbourhood incident.

Its operator also appeared to sustain serious, non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) to Royal Columbian Hospital.

Around 11 a.m. today (Feb. 20), first responders to called to reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV at the intersection of Lougheed Highway (7) and Blue Mountain Street.

This included Coquitlam firefighters, who quickly extinguished the flames shortly after arriving.

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene, witnesses said, and RCMP have since taken lead on the investigation.

It's not known what caused the crash, as of this publication, but the roads appeared to have been wet from the rainfall earlier today.

According to ICBC, there were 124 reported collisions at Highway 7 and Blue Mountain Street between 2017 and 2021, which included cases of property damage, serious injury or worse.

The provincial corporation's latest stats show 1,200 crashes in the Lower Mainland in 2021 involving a motorcycle, including 17 fatal and 760 that injured one or more victims.

More to come....