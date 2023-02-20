West Shore RCMP looking for person who threw rocks at property, causing thousands in damage

Photo: RCMP

West Shore RCMP are looking for a man caught on camera throwing rocks at a property in Metchosin, causing about $2,000 in damage.

Video surveillance captured a man throwing rocks at a property in the 500-block of Swanwick Road that backs onto Taylor Beach around 5 p.m. on Feb. 14. The rocks struck the surveillance camera, police said.

The suspect is described as fair skinned, between 25 to 35 years old, with a goatee. He was wearing blue jeans, a black jacket, a black toque and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.