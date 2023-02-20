Significant snow expected on Coquihalla, Interior highways, travellers warned

Photo: Coquihalla summit Monday afternoon

British Columbians hitting the road this Family Day are advised that many Interior highways are experiencing significant weather events.

DriveBC has issued a travel advisory in effect on the Coquihalla between Othello Road and Merritt, and between Merritt and West Kamloops.

Environment Canada has issued a warning for the region.

"Total snow accumulations of 25 to 35 cm are expected near the summit [of the Coquihalla] by Tuesday morning. The snow will taper off to a few flurries Tuesday afternoon," reads the statement.

"Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions."

The Okanagan Connector from Merritt to West Kelowna is also under advisory by DriveBC for the same weather-related reasons.

Highway 3, Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, is also the subject of a warning from Environment Canada. It is expected 20 to 30 centimetres of snow will fall in the area.