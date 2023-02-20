Probe begins after pedestrian killed by truck in New Westminster, B.C.

Photo: The Canadian Press Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Police in New Westminster, B.C., confirm a pedestrian has been hit and killed by a transport truck. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Police in New Westminster, B.C., confirm a pedestrian has been hit and killed by a transport truck.

A statement from police says it happened just after noon on Sunday.

The statement says an investigation is in its early stages.

Reconstruction analysts, collision investigators and victim services members were all called to the 100 block of East Columbia St, not far from Royal Columbian Hospital.

The name of the pedestrian has not been released.

Anyone with dashcam video or other information about the crash is urged to contact New Westminster police.