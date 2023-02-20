Boost to family benefit coming for B.C. families

Photo: Contributed

A second BC Family Benefit boost is set to roll out for more than 350,000 eligible families province-wide.

"Global inflation continues to squeeze household budgets, and paying for essentials like groceries and gas is hard on many families right now," said Katrine Conroy, Minister of Finance.

"Through the second enhanced BC Family Benefit payment, parents will have a little extra money this month to stretch their budgets and provide their family with life's essentials."

According to a Monday press release, the B.C. government has boosted the monthly BC Family Benefit payments for low- and moderate-income families for three months, January through March. A family with two children can receive up to $350 more than usual over the three months. Added to the regular monthly payments, the three-month enhancement means a family with two children will get as much as $330 each month.

Eligible families can expect to see their benefit and bonus as a deposit or a cheque through the Canada Revenue Agency. Determination of who is eligible is automatic when a family is registered through the Canada Child Care Benefit.

"We're helping people with the additional challenges they're facing right now, while making investments in a future B.C. that works for everyone," Conroy said.

For more information, click here.