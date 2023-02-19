Mounties in Richmond, B.C., seek witnesses to random Valentine's Day attacks

Photo: The Canadian Press The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Mounties in Richmond, B.C., are looking for witnesses and video evidence of two random assaults against women in the city's downtown core.

The RCMP say officers arrested a suspect on Friday.

Police say they believe the 41-year-old Richmond resident assaulted the two strangers on Valentine's Day around mid-morning on the same street.

Police did not specify how the attacks occurred, but said in an earlier news release that one woman was found lying on the sidewalk and was later transported to hospital, while the second victim reported her assault to police.

The Mounties say the Prosecution Service of BC has approved one count of assault causing bodily harm.

They say more charges are anticipated and are encouraging anyone with information to come forward.