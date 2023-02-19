Vancouver police arrest suspect after man shot several times in Downtown Eastside

Photo: The Canadian Press Police tape cordons off the roads around a banquet hall in Richmond, B.C., late Wednesday January 16, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police in Vancouver say they are investigating a shooting in the Downtown Eastside that sent a man to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

The Vancouver Police Department says officers were working on East Hastings Street around 2:30 p.m. Sunday when the 31-year-old victim was repeatedly shot.

It says some officers began treating the injured man, while others tracked the suspect who tried to flee through Chinatown, but was arrested moments later.

Police say the victim, who is known to police and does not live in the Downtown Eastside, was taken to hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

They say the suspect is a man in his 30s, who is originally from Alberta.

The department says more than two dozen police officers are actively investigating the incident.