208063
BC  

Vancouver police arrest suspect after man shot several times in Downtown Eastside

Cops arrest shooting suspect

The Canadian Press - | Story: 412357

Police in Vancouver say they are investigating a shooting in the Downtown Eastside that sent a man to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

The Vancouver Police Department says officers were working on East Hastings Street around 2:30 p.m. Sunday when the 31-year-old victim was repeatedly shot.

It says some officers began treating the injured man, while others tracked the suspect who tried to flee through Chinatown, but was arrested moments later.

Police say the victim, who is known to police and does not live in the Downtown Eastside, was taken to hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

They say the suspect is a man in his 30s, who is originally from Alberta.

The department says more than two dozen police officers are actively investigating the incident.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More BC News

BC Weather
BC
Vancouver Webcam
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
199702
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
208198
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
208846


TheTango.net
Absolute perfection

Absolute perfection

Galleries | February 19, 2023

Diving with insane wind

Must Watch | February 19, 2023

Dancing cactus fails

Must Watch | February 19, 2023

Sunday Dose

Daily Dose | February 19, 2023

Jessie J pop comeback

Music | February 19, 2023