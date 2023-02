Photo: . Saanich Fire Department Station No. 1. DARREN STONE, TIMES COLONIST

All three people inside escaped a fire Saturday night that caused extensive damage to a house on Agnes Street, off Glanford Avenue in Saanich.

A dog also made it to safety.

Saanich firefighters responded about 9:30 p.m. and arrived to find flames coming out of one side of the house, said Assistant Deputy Chief Craig Ford.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, he said.