Numerous skunks found poisoned in south Richmond

Photo: . Several skunks died before arriving at an animal rehab centre.

Poisoning a specific wildlife animal can have an adverse effect on other animals in the area, according to The Fur-Bearers, a wildlife protection organization.

Seven poisoned skunks were discovered in south Richmond in the past month on No. 5 Road and a large area including the 6690 block of Chelmsford Street, 10300 block of Whistler Place, 4060 block of Regent Street and the 8300 block of Saunders Road, according to The Fur-Bearers media release.

While the poisoned skunks were sent to a wildlife rehabilitation centre, some of the skunks died when they arrived and others had to be euthanized.

Lesly Fox, executive director of The Fur-Bearers, said poisoning "targeted animal" can affect other species including birds and possibly pets in the community.

“Dogs, cats, other wildlife, and children could all be at risk if poisons are being left accessible to skunks or if baits are being used,” said Fox.

"While only skunks are reported right now, it doesn’t mean other animals aren’t suffering. We are asking anyone using poisons to remove them and consult humane wildlife removal experts like those certified by the BC SPCA’s AnimalKind program.”

Fox added that using poison to kill skunks is considered an offence under B.C.'s Wildlife Act.