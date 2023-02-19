Planned avalanche control closure through Rogers Pass Sunday night

Photo: Parks Canada - file photo A triggered avalanche covers Highway 1.

Those travelling over the Family Day long weekend may need to make alternate plans Sunday night due to a scheduled closure of Highway 1 through Rogers Pass.

Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden will be closed for avalanche control work beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday. The highway is expected to remain closed until 1 a.m. Monday morning.

There is no nearby detour around the closure.

Throughout the winter months, the highway is periodically closed and avalanches are triggered using 105-mm Howitzer guns. This prevents avalanches from falling across the highway when it's in use.

The Canadian Armed Forces have been carrying out the operation since 1961, allowing the vital transportation route to remain open through winter.

