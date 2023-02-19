208953
208235
BC  

Planned avalanche control closure through Rogers Pass Sunday night

Rogers Pass planned closure

- | Story: 412316

Those travelling over the Family Day long weekend may need to make alternate plans Sunday night due to a scheduled closure of Highway 1 through Rogers Pass.

Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden will be closed for avalanche control work beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday. The highway is expected to remain closed until 1 a.m. Monday morning.

There is no nearby detour around the closure.

Throughout the winter months, the highway is periodically closed and avalanches are triggered using 105-mm Howitzer guns. This prevents avalanches from falling across the highway when it's in use.

The Canadian Armed Forces have been carrying out the operation since 1961, allowing the vital transportation route to remain open through winter.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More BC News