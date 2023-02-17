Skiers, snowboarders flip off cliffs at Kicking Horse during world tour event

Photo: Freeride World Tour GoPro footage of a skier about to backflip off a cliff at the Freeride World Tour in Golden, B.C. on Friday.

Kicking Horse Ski Resort in Golden, B.C. played host to some of the best freeride skiers and snowboarders in the world Friday.

Riders threw themselves off cliffs and cornices with style in an effort to punch a ticket to the Freeride World Tour finals. The action took place in the resort's Ozone Face.

Germany’s Max Hitzig won the skier men’s category with “potentially the biggest backflip in FWT history.” GoPro Footage of his run is here.

“I wasn’t sure if the backflip was going to work,” Hitzig said afterwards.

Marcus Goguen of Whistler, B.C. captured second place.

Canadians were kept off the podium in every other category.

The tour heads next to Austria in early March.

You can rewatch the entire event here.