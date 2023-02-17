VPD: Province-wide arrest warrant issued for suspected Chinatown attacker

Photo: VPD

Last fall, a 93-year-old Chinatown resident was assaulted by a stranger.

At the time, Vancouver police released footage of the incident where the man was knocked to the ground near Main and East Pender, suffering a broken hip, in the hopes that witnesses would come forward.

On Friday, (Feb. 17) the VPD announced that a suspect has been identified and a province-wide warrant issued for his arrest.

Henry Paul Wiens, 52, is wanted B.C.-wide for alleged assault causing bodily harm.

VPD’s Major Crime Section says Wiens is known to spend time in the Downtown Eastside and anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to call police immediately.